 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Oct. 8
0 Comments

TV listings for Oct. 8

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2

9:15 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU

ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Syracuse

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU

4 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

7 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

8 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open

10 a.m.;ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship

11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament

4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.;ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series

MLB 

1 p.m.;MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston

3:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee

6 p.m.;FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay

8:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco

NBA 

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL 

7 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington

9 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Calgary (JIP)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Czech Republic vs. Wales

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA

WNBA 

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News