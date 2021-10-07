TV listings for Oct. 8

AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2
9:15 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Charlotte at FIU
ESPN — Temple at Cincinnati
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Morgan St. at Howard
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at Arizona St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;ACCN — NC State at Syracuse
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Oklahoma at TCU
4 p.m.;ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.;BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.
7 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
8 p.m.;BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Colorado at UCLA
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open
10 a.m.;ESPN2 — PGA Junior League Championship
11 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.;ESPNU — St. Joseph Prep (Pa.) at Middletown (Del.)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston
3:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee
6 p.m.;FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay
8:30 p.m.;TBS — N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco
NBA
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Philadelphia at Washington