TV listings for Oct. 4
TV listings for Oct. 4

AUTO RACING

Noon;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

6 p.m.;ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Louisville

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.;GOLF — Blessings Collegiate Invitational

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami

9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Chicago at Detroit

