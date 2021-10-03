TV listings for Oct. 4

AUTO RACING
Noon;NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: YellaWood 500
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
6 p.m.;ACCN — Miami (Ohio) at Louisville
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.;GOLF — Blessings Collegiate Invitational
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Atlanta at Miami
9 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Golden State at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Boston at Philadelphia
9 p.m.;NHLN — Preseason: Chicago at Detroit
