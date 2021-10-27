 Skip to main content
TV listings for Oct. 28
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina

ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at Louisville

ESPNU — Clemson at Boston College

5 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal

SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee

6 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.

7 p.m.;BSOK — Baylor at Oklahoma

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m.;GOLF — LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic

12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA 

7 p.m.;NBATV — New York at Chicago

NFL 

7:20 p.m.;FOX — Green Bay at Arizona

NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA

