TV listings for Oct. 28

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.;ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina
ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at Louisville
ESPNU — Clemson at Boston College
5 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal
SECN — Kentucky at Tennessee
6 p.m.;ACCN — Virginia at Florida St.
7 p.m.;BSOK — Baylor at Oklahoma
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.;GOLF — LEPGA Tour: Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic
12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — New York at Chicago
NFL
7:20 p.m.;FOX — Green Bay at Arizona
NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Monterrey vs. Club América
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA
