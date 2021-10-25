TV listings for Oct. 26

COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
5 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
7 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
7 p.m.;BSOK — Golden State at Oklahoma City
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at New York
9 p.m.;TNT — Denver at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.;ESPN — Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN)
7:30 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC
9:30 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
9:30 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Cluj-Napoca
4 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg
5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg
