 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Oct. 26
0 Comments

TV listings for Oct. 26

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

5 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.

7 p.m.;BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

7 p.m.;BSOK — Golden State at Oklahoma City

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.;FOX — World Series: Atlanta at Houston, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at New York

9 p.m.;TNT — Denver at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.;ESPN — Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN)

7:30 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC

9:30 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC

9:30 p.m.;FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Cluj-Napoca

4 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg

5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News