TV listings for Oct. 25

COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — East Lake Cup: Individual Championship
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn
9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Portland at L.A. Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN, ESPN2 — New Orleans at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Columbus
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
4 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
5 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca
