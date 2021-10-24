 Skip to main content
TV listings for Oct. 25
TV listings for Oct. 25

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — East Lake Cup: Individual Championship

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Brooklyn

9:30 p.m.;NBATV — Portland at L.A. Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN, ESPN2 — New Orleans at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Columbus

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca

4 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca

5 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Vienna, St. Petersburg, Courmayeur, Cluj-Napoca

