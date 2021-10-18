TV listings for Oct. 19

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.;GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.;TBS — NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3
7 p.m.;FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
9 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League (taped)
10 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League (taped)
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife
5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife
