 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV listings for Oct. 19
0 Comments

TV listings for Oct. 19

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.;TBS — NLCS: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, Game 3

7 p.m.;FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

9 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at L.A. Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;ESPN — N.Y. Islanders at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League (taped)

10 p.m.;CBSSN — UEFA Champions League (taped)

TENNIS

3 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife

5 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News