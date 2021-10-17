 Skip to main content
TV listings for Oct. 18
TV listings for Oct. 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;KXBL-99.5 — Philip Montgomery TU radio show

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.;GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.;FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Toronto

TENNIS

3 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife

5 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife

