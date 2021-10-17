TV listings for Oct. 18

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;KXBL-99.5 — Philip Montgomery TU radio show
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.;GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.;FS1 — ALCS: Houston at Boston, Game 3
NFL FOOTBALL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Buffalo at Tennessee
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.;NHLN — N.Y. Rangers at Toronto
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife
5 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Moscow, Antwerp, Tenerife
