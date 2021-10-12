 Skip to main content
TV listings for Oct. 13
TV listings for Oct. 13

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana at Penn St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana at Nebraska

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;Cox Ch. 3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.;NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Jessamine Stakes

NBA 

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Preseason: Dallas at Charlotte

7 p.m.;BSOK — Preseason: Denver at Oklahoma City

8 p.m.;NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee at Utah

NHL 

6:30 p.m.;TNT — NY Rangers at Washington

9 p.m.;TNT — Chicago at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Costa Rica

9 p.m.;CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Mexico

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Indian Wells

WNBA 

8 p.m.;ESPN — WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix

