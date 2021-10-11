 Skip to main content
TV listings for Oct. 12
TV listings for Oct. 12

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Appalachian St. at Louisiana-Lafayette

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN)

6 p.m.;ACCN — Davidson at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.;BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;FS1 — ALDS: Houston at White Sox, Game 4

4 p.m.;TBS — NLDS: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 4

8 p.m.;TBS — NLDS: San Francisco at Dodgers, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.;NBATV — Toronto at Washington

9:30 p.m.;TNT — Preseason: Golden State at Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.;ESPN — Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

9:15 p.m.;ESPN — Seattle at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UEFA: Denmark vs. Austria

TENNIS

Noon;TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP, WTA

