TV listings for November 3

Bixby's Loren Montgomery: “A (district) championship game and Jenks — that’s more a part of everyone’s thought process than the ESPN piece of it."
Voting ends at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Check out this stunning drone video shot last Saturday as the Oklahoma State Cowboy football team took the field before their homecoming game versus Texas.
During the past two weeks, the undefeated Ridgerunners have jumped six spots to No. 2.
'Everything fell into place': Special teams trickeration turns first half in Sooners favor in win over Iowa State
Oklahoma's special teams trickery sent the Sooners' sideline into celebration, left Iowa State's Matt Campbell fuming and handed the Sooners a lead it never relinquished in Ames Saturday afternoon.
Self, who was born in Oklahoma and graduated from Oklahoma State, was the head coach at Oral Roberts (1993-97) and University of Tulsa (1997-2000).
Sooners junior D.J. Graham made the switch from defensive back to wide receiver earlier this month. It was time for a change, his father says.
There are numerous district titles and playoff berths that will be determined in the regular season's final week.
The ninth-ranked Cowboys lost 48-0 at No. 22 Kansas State on Saturday, a bizarre turn of events for a team that entered with momentum and confidence despite struggling with ongoing injuries.
Guerin Emig: Cowboys in one heck of a spot in K-State aftermath, and Mike Gundy helped put them there
OSU head coach admits he "probably" should have pulled Spencer Sanders before Pokes' starting quarterback aggravated shoulder injury in Manhattan.