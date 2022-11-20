 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for November 21

  • Updated
  • 0

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11:30 a.m. CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: N. Iowa vs. San Francisco,

Semifinal

1:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal

2 p.m. CBSSN — Hall of Fame Classic: Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St.,

Semifinal

4 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Louisville vs. Arkansas, Quarterfinal

5 p.m. CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: UAB vs. South Florida,

Beach Bracket Semifinal

5 p.m. FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Georgia Tech vs. Utah, Semifinal

5:30 p.m. ACCN — Mercer at Florida St.

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Empire Classic: Syracuse vs. Richmond, Semifinal

7 p.m. BTN — Omaha at Iowa

7:30 p.m. ACCN — Bellarmine at Duke

7:30 p.m. CBSSN — Greenlight Sunshine Slam: Georgia vs. Saint Joseph’s,

Beach Bracket Semifinal

7:30 p.m. FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Mississippi St. vs. Marquette, Semifinal

8 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Ohio St. vs. San Diego St., Quarterfinal

8:30 p.m. ESPNU — Empire Classic: St. John’s vs. Temple, Semifinal

9 p.m. PAC-12N — Texas St. at California

9:30 p.m. CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota, Surf

Division Semifinal

10:30 p.m. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Cincinnati vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

11 a.m. ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship

1:30 p.m. ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game

NBA

7 p.m. BSOK — New York at Oklahoma City

7 p.m. NBATV — Golden State at New Orleans

9:30 p.m. NBATV — Utah at LA Clippers

NFL

7:15 p.m. ESPN — San Francisco at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN)

7 a.m. FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Iran, Group B

10 a.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Senegal vs. Netherlands,

Group A

1 p.m. FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Wales, Group B

