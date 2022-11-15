 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for November 16

  • Updated
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

Noon;ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — HBCU Tip-Off: TBD, Championship

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Legends Classic: Michigan vs. Pittsburgh

6 p.m.;BTN — E. Illinois at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Iowa at Seton Hall

7 p.m.;ACCN — S. Indiana at Notre Dame

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Gonzaga at Texas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

8 p.m.;BTN — Notre Dame at Northwestern

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oklahoma at Utah

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Stanford

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — E. Michigan at Kent St.

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at N. Illinois

7 p.m.;ESPNU — W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Duke

7 p.m.;SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;COX3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

5 p.m.;MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Cy Young Award

NBA 

6 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Washington

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Boston at Atlanta

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL 

6:30 p.m.;TNT — St. Louis at Chicago

9 p.m.;TNT — Los Angeles at Edmonton

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

