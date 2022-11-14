 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for November 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

4 p.m.;FS2 — Stonehill at Providence

5 p.m.;ACCN — Appalachian St. at Louisville

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown

6 p.m.;BTN — Binghamton at Maryland

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Buffalo at UConn

6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis

6 p.m.;FS2 — Central Connecticut at St. John's

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Prairie View A&M

6 p.m.;SECN — Winthrop at Auburn

7 p.m.;ACCN — Gardner-Webb at North Carolina

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at Purdue

8 p.m.;BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Memphis at Saint Louis

8 p.m.;FS2 — Fairfield at Xavier

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama

10 p.m.;CBSSN — Dayton at UNLV

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Vermont at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ohio at Ball St.

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo

INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY (WOMEN)

9 p.m.;NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada

MLB

5 p.m.;MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Manager of the Year

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Memphis at New Orleans

9 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento

NBA G-LEAGUE

6 p.m.;NBATV — Cleveland at Grand Rapids

NHL

6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Florida

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

