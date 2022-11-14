TV listings for November 15

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
4 p.m.;FS2 — Stonehill at Providence
5 p.m.;ACCN — Appalachian St. at Louisville
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Northwestern at Georgetown
6 p.m.;BTN — Binghamton at Maryland
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Buffalo at UConn
6 p.m.;ESPN — Kentucky vs. Michigan St., Indianapolis
6 p.m.;FS2 — Central Connecticut at St. John's
6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Washington St. at Prairie View A&M
6 p.m.;SECN — Winthrop at Auburn
7 p.m.;ACCN — Gardner-Webb at North Carolina
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Marquette at Purdue
8 p.m.;BTN — Green Bay at Wisconsin
8 p.m.;CBSSN — Memphis at Saint Louis
8 p.m.;FS2 — Fairfield at Xavier
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — San Diego St. at Stanford
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Duke vs. Kansas, Indianapolis
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Alabama at South Alabama
10 p.m.;CBSSN — Dayton at UNLV
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Vermont at Southern Cal
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ohio at Ball St.
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Bowling Green at Toledo
INTERNATIONAL HOCKEY (WOMEN)
9 p.m.;NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada
MLB
5 p.m.;MLBN — 2022 BBWAA Manager of the Year
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Memphis at New Orleans
9 p.m.;TNT — Brooklyn at Sacramento
NBA G-LEAGUE
6 p.m.;NBATV — Cleveland at Grand Rapids
NHL
6 p.m.;BSOK — Dallas at Florida
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin