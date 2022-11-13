 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for November 14

  • Updated
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;ACCN — Maine at Boston College

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Delaware St. at Villanova

6 p.m.;BTN — DePaul at Minnesota

6 p.m.;CBSSN — SC State at Duquesne

6 p.m.;SECN — FAU at Florida

7 p.m.;ACCN — N. Iowa at Virginia

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Utah

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Penn St.

8 p.m.;BTN — Monmouth at Illinois

8 p.m.;CBSSN — Holy Cross at Creighton

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Norfolk St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana at Tennessee

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Texas at UConn

NBA

6:30 p.m.;BSOK, NBATV — Oklahoma City at Boston

NFL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Washington at Philadelphia

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

