TV listings for November 12

AUTO RACING
9:25 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, São Paulo, Brazil
1:25 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall
5 p.m.;FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's
7 p.m.;FS2 — Northeastern at Providence
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.;ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore
11 a.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
11 a.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
People are also reading…
11 a.m.;CBS — Missouri at Tennessee
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Liberty at UConn
11 a.m.;ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois
11 a.m.;ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
11 a.m.;Fox — Indiana at Ohio St.
11 a.m.;FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Nebraska at Michigan
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at NC State
2:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Mississippi
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane
2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
2:30 p.m.;Fox — Maryland at Penn St.
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Army at Troy
2:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.
3 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Florida
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
6 p.m.;ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
6 p.m.;Fox — Washington at Oregon
6 p.m.;FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
6:30 p.m.;ABC — TCU at Texas
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
6:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
7 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
9 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at Utah
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
9:30 p.m.;Fox — Arizona at UCLA
9:30 ;FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
10 p.m.;ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Purdue
GENERAL
11 p.m.;Cox-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
GOLF
9 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York
NBA
7 p.m.;BSOK — Toronto at Oklahoma City
7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
NHL
Noon;NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
6 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
SOCCER (MEN)
6:25 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United
1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
7 p.m.;TENNIS — All American Cup