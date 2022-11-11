 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TV listings for November 12

  • Updated
  • 0

AUTO RACING

9:25 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, São Paulo, Brazil

1:25 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall

5 p.m.;FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's

7 p.m.;FS2 — Northeastern at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.;ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore

11 a.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

11 a.m.;BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

People are also reading…

11 a.m.;CBS — Missouri at Tennessee

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Liberty at UConn

11 a.m.;ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois

11 a.m.;ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

11 a.m.;Fox — Indiana at Ohio St.

11 a.m.;FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

11 a.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

2:30 p.m.;ABC — Nebraska at Michigan

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at NC State

2:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

2:30 p.m.;CBS — Alabama at Mississippi

2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

2:30 p.m.;ESPN — Louisville at Clemson

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane

2:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

2:30 p.m.;Fox — Maryland at Penn St.

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

2:30 p.m.;NFLN — Army at Troy

2:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.

3 p.m.;SECN — South Carolina at Florida

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

6 p.m.;ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

6 p.m.;Fox — Washington at Oregon

6 p.m.;FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor

6:30 p.m.;ABC — TCU at Texas

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina

6:30 p.m.;SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

7 p.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

9 p.m.;ESPN — Stanford at Utah

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

9:30 p.m.;Fox — Arizona at UCLA

9:30 ;FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

10 p.m.;ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

GENERAL

11 p.m.;Cox-3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

GOLF

9 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPNEWS — UFC 281 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, New York

NBA

7 p.m.;BSOK — Toronto at Oklahoma City

7:30 p.m.;NBATV — Houston at New Orleans

NHL

Noon;NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

6 p.m.;NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN)

6:25 a.m.;CBSSN — SPFL: Rangers at St. Mirren, First Phase

6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Brentford at Manchester City

9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Newcastle United

1:45 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

7 p.m.;TENNIS — All American Cup

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert