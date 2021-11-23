TV listings for Nov. 24

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.; ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St.
1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn
ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game
4 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California
6 p.m.;ACCN — Boston U. at Florida St.
BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan
ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St.
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St.
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD
FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida
8 p.m.;ACCN — Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh
BTN — Jacksonville at Minnesota
ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU
10:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami
4 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri
GENERAL
10:30 p.m.;Cox Ch. 3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston
7 p.m.;BSOK — Utah at Oklahoma City
9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State
NHL
6 p.m.;NHLN — Vancouver at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.;TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC vs. FC Motagua
9 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Atlas at C.F. Monterrey