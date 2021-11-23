 Skip to main content
TV listings for Nov. 24
TV listings for Nov. 24

  • Updated
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.; ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St.

1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn

ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game

4 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship

ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: VCU vs. Syracuse

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Seton Hall vs. California

6 p.m.;ACCN — Boston U. at Florida St.

BTN — Tarleton St. at Michigan

ESPNU — NIT Season Tip-Off: Xavier vs. Iowa St.

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: Baylor vs. Arizona St.

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: TBD

FS1 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Florida

8 p.m.;ACCN — Vanderbilt at Pittsburgh

BTN — Jacksonville at Minnesota

ESPNU — Maui Invitational: TBD, 7th Place Game

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT Season Tip-Off: Memphis vs. Virginia Tech

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. TCU

10:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 5th Place Game

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.;ACCN — Wake Forest at Miami

4 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.;SECN — Tennessee at Missouri

GENERAL

10:30 p.m.;Cox Ch. 3 — Oklahoma Sports Scene

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA 

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

7 p.m.;BSOK — Utah at Oklahoma City

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Golden State

NHL 

6 p.m.;NHLN — Vancouver at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.;TNT — Toronto at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC vs. FC Motagua

9 p.m.;FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Atlas at C.F. Monterrey

TENNIS

5 p.m.;TENNIS — WTT: San Diego vs. Orange County, Springfield vs. Chicago

