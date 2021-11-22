TV listings for Nov. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Consolation Semifinal
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: Championship
4 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Semifinal
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Legends Classic: 3rd Place Game
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo
6 p.m.;BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana
6 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Hall Of Fame Classic: 3rd Place Game
6 p.m.;FS2 — St. Francis (NY) at St. John's
6 p.m.;BSOK — UNC-Asheville at North Carolina
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Championship
7 p.m.;ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest
7 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Semifinal
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis
8 p.m.;BTN — Tennessee St. at Nebraska
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall Of Fame Classic: Championship
9 p.m.;ESPN — Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — NC A&T at Stanford
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Consolation Semifinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
7 p.m.;SECN — Troy at Missouri
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois
6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.;BSOK — Baylor at Oklahoma
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — L.A. Lakers at New York
9 p.m.;TNT — Denver at Portland
SOCCER (MEN)
7 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Eastern Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC
9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle
TENNIS