TV listings for Nov. 23
TV listings for Nov. 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: 3rd Place Game

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: Consolation Semifinal

3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off: Championship

4 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Semifinal

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Legends Classic: 3rd Place Game

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Stephen F. Austin vs. Buffalo

6 p.m.;BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana

6 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Hall Of Fame Classic: 3rd Place Game

6 p.m.;FS2 — St. Francis (NY) at St. John's

6 p.m.;BSOK — UNC-Asheville at North Carolina

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Legends Classic: Championship

7 p.m.;ACCN — Kennesaw St. at Wake Forest

7 p.m.;ESPN — Maui Invitational: Semifinal

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Cancun Challenge: Illinois St. vs. Saint Louis

8 p.m.;BTN — Tennessee St. at Nebraska

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hall Of Fame Classic: Championship

9 p.m.;ESPN — Empire Classic: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — NC A&T at Stanford

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Maui Invitational: Consolation Semifinal

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

7 p.m.;SECN — Troy at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — W. Michigan at N. Illinois

6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.;BSOK — Baylor at Oklahoma

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;NHLN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — L.A. Lakers at New York

9 p.m.;TNT — Denver at Portland

SOCCER (MEN)

7 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Eastern Playoff: Orlando City SC at Nashville SC

9 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF: CD Guastatoya vs. Comunicaciones FC

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — MLS Western Playoff: Real Salt Lake at Seattle

TENNIS

5 p.m.;TENNIS — WTT: Chicago-San Diego, Orange County-New York

