TV listings for Nov. 19
AUTO RACING

4:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Qatar

7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2

4:55 a.m. (Sat.);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Consolation

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal

1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation

2 p.m.;CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal

2 p.m.;ESPNU — Liberty vs. Iona

4:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St.

5 p.m.;ACCN — Towson at Pittsburgh

5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland

5:30 p.m .;FS2 — Siena at Georgetown

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal

6 p.m.;SECN — Ohio at Kentucky

6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation

7 p.m.;ACCN — Lafayette at Duke

8 p.m.;SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia

9 p.m.;ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St.

11:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston

8 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Nevada

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.

10:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

3 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

6 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Purdue

8 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska

CURLING

5 p.m.;NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals

GOLF

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA: RSM Classic

2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship

1 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — EPGA: DP World Tour Championship

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;KYAL 97.1 — Bixby vs. Stillwater (at Langston)

7 p.m.;KTSB 1170 — Jenks vs. Mustang (at Putnam City)

7 p.m.;KRMG 102.3/740, arrowvision.tv  — Broken Arrow vs. Union (at Owasso)

HORSE RACING

6:30 a.m.;FS2 — Bahrain International Trophy

10:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Boston

7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

4:30 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

5 a.m. (Sat.);TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

