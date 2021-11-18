TV listings for Nov. 19

AUTO RACING
4:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 1, Qatar
7:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 2
4:55 a.m. (Sat.);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Charleston Classic: Consolation
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal
1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation
2 p.m.;CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Semifinal
2 p.m.;ESPNU — Liberty vs. Iona
4:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Jersey Mike's Classic: Weber St. vs. Ball St.
5 p.m.;ACCN — Towson at Pittsburgh
5:30 p.m.;FS1 — Hofstra at Maryland
5:30 p.m .;FS2 — Siena at Georgetown
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: Semifinal
6 p.m.;SECN — Ohio at Kentucky
6:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Consolation
7 p.m.;ACCN — Lafayette at Duke
8 p.m.;SECN — Georgia Tech at Georgia
9 p.m.;ESPNU — Roman Main Event: Arizona vs. Wichita St.
11:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Roman Main Event: Michigan vs. UNLV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at Houston
8 p.m.;FS1 — Air Force at Nevada
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Arizona at Washington St.
10:30 p.m.;CBSSN — San Diego St. at UNLV
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.;ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech
3 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
6 p.m.;BTN — Michigan at Purdue
8 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Nebraska
CURLING
5 p.m.;NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's And Women's Finals
GOLF
11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA: RSM Classic
2 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship
1 a.m. (Sat.);GOLF — EPGA: DP World Tour Championship
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;KYAL 97.1 — Bixby vs. Stillwater (at Langston)
7 p.m.;KTSB 1170 — Jenks vs. Mustang (at Putnam City)
7 p.m.;KRMG 102.3/740, arrowvision.tv — Broken Arrow vs. Union (at Owasso)
HORSE RACING
6:30 a.m.;FS2 — Bahrain International Trophy
10:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m.;ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Boston
7 p.m.;BSOK — Oklahoma City at Milwaukee
9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
5 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin