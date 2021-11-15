 Skip to main content
TV listings for Nov. 16
TV listings for Nov. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5 p.m.;CBSSN — Miami at FAU

5 p.m.;ESPNU — USC at Florida Gulf Coast

5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Howard at Villanova

6 p.m.;BTN — Wright St. at Purdue

6 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska

6 p.m.;SECN — Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky

7 p.m.;ACCN — High Point at Notre Dame

7 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia at Houston

7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston

7:30 p.m.;FS2 — American at Georgetown

8 p.m.;BTN — NC Central at Iowa

8 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Michigan

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — N. Dakota St. at Arizona

9 p.m.;ESPN — BYU vs. Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)

6 p.m.;BSOK — Central Arkansas at Oklahoma

10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Portland at Stanford (in progress)

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — W. Michigan at E. Michigan

7 p.m.;ESPNU — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn

9 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Utah

SOCCER (MEN)

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin

11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

2 p.m.;TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin

7:30 p.m.;TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals

8 p.m.;NBCSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield

4:30 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin

