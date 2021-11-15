TV listings for Nov. 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Miami at FAU
5 p.m.;ESPNU — USC at Florida Gulf Coast
5:30 p.m.;FS2 — Howard at Villanova
6 p.m.;BTN — Wright St. at Purdue
6 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at Nebraska
6 p.m.;SECN — Mount St. Mary's at Kentucky
7 p.m.;ACCN — High Point at Notre Dame
7 p.m.;ESPN — Virginia at Houston
7:30 p.m.;CBSSN — North Carolina at Coll. of Charleston
7:30 p.m.;FS2 — American at Georgetown
8 p.m.;BTN — NC Central at Iowa
8 p.m.;FS1 — Seton Hall at Michigan
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — N. Dakota St. at Arizona
9 p.m.;ESPN — BYU vs. Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
6 p.m.;BSOK — Central Arkansas at Oklahoma
10 p.m.;PAC-12N — Portland at Stanford (in progress)
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;COX3 — Philip Montgomery TU TV show
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — W. Michigan at E. Michigan
7 p.m.;ESPNU — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Golden State at Brooklyn
9 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Utah
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Belgium
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Round Robin
11:30 a.m.;TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin
2 p.m.;TENNIS — WTA Finals Semifinals, ATP Finals Round Robin
7:30 p.m.;TENNIS — WTA Finals Singles and Doubles Semifinals
8 p.m.;NBCSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Springfield
4:30 a.m. (Wed.);TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Round Robin