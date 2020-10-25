 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday, Oct. 26
Weekend TV highlights

TV listings for Monday, Oct. 26

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.;GOLF — The East Lake Cup

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tues);ESPN2 — TBA

NFL

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Chicago at L.A. Rams (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:25 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: W. Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion

