TV listings for Monday, Nov. 30

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas vs. Davidson
1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Providence
4 p.m.;FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova
5 p.m.;ESPNU — St. John's vs. Boston College
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina vs. UNLV
6 p.m.;FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier
6 p.m.;ACCN — Williams & Mary at North Carolina State
7 p.m.;ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State
8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford vs. Alabama
NFL
7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!