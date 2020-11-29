 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday, Nov. 30

2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Texas vs. Davidson

1:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Indiana vs. Providence

4 p.m.;FS1 — Saint Joseph's at Villanova

5 p.m.;ESPNU — St. John's vs. Boston College

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — North Carolina vs. UNLV

6 p.m.;FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier

6 p.m.;ACCN — Williams & Mary at North Carolina State

7 p.m.;ESPNU — UM Kansas City at Kansas State

8:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Stanford vs. Alabama

NFL 

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Seattle at Philadelphia

