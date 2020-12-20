 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday, Dec. 21

2020-07-01 sp-tvp2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

11 a.m.;ACCN — Morehead State at Clemson

Noon;SECN — Wofford at Texas A&M

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — San Diego at Arizona

5 p.m.;SECN — St. Joseph's at Tennessee

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Prairie View A&M at Washington State

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Southern Illinois at Butler

7 p.m.;ACCN — Longwood at Virginia Tech

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Tulsa at Memphis (Radio: KXBL-99.5)

7 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State

8 p.m.;ESPNU — Murray State at Austin Peay

8 p.m.;PAC-12N — California State (Bakersfield) at Stanford

8:30 p.m.;FS1 — New Mexico at Boise State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Myrtle Beach Bowl: Appalachian State vs. North Texas

NFL 

7:15 p.m.;ESPN — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (Radio: KYAL-97.1)

SOCCER 

11:25 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Burnley

1:55 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea

