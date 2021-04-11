 Skip to main content
TV listings for Monday, April 12, 2021
TV listings for Monday, April 12, 2021

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.;ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

6 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m.;GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.;MLBN — Boston at Minnesota

6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Tampa

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

6:30 p.m.;COX3 — Washington at St. Louis

8:30 p.m.;MLBN — Cincinnati at San Fran. OR LA Angels at KC (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

6:45 p.m.;ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

9:05 p.m.;ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.;NHLN — Chicago at Columbus

PWHPA HOCKEY

6 p.m.;NBCSN — Minnesota vs. New Hampshire

SOCCER (MEN)

11:55 a.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion

2:10 p.m.;NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

Noon;TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tue.);TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

