MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. TBS — Boston at Atlanta
8:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1
6 p.m. FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal