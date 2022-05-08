 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for May 9

  • Updated
MLB

Noon;MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees

7 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (6 p.m.)

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4

NHL

6 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4

6 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4

8:30 p.m.;BSOK,TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN)

1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina

RUGBY

3:30 p.m.;BSOK — Major League Rugby: Austin at Los Angeles

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.;BSOK — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Tuesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

