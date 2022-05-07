TV listings for May 8

AUTO RACING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2
9:35 a.m.;ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2
10 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP
1 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400
BOWLING
Noon;FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinal
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship
COLLEGE LACROSSE
8 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League: Army at Boston U.
11 a.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League: Penn vs. Yale
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
11 a.m.;BTN — Big Ten: Rutgers vs. Maryland
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
11 a.m.;SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
1 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama
1:30 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)
3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship
GOLF
7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic
HORSE RACING
12 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
10:30 a.m.;NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston
1 p.m.;MLBN — Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota
4 p.m.;MLBN — Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (JIP)
6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA
2:40 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Phoenix at Dallas
7 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference: Miami at Philadelphia
NHL
11:30 a.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference: Carolina at Boston
3:30 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference: Minnesota at St. Louis
6 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference: Toronto at Tampa Bay
9 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference: Edmonton at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN)
8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona
6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6 a.m.;CNBC — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea
TENNIS
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas