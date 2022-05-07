 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for May 8

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2

9:35 a.m.;ESPN2 — W Series: Race 2

10 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP

1 p.m.;ABC — Formula 1: Miami Grand Prix

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Goodyear 400

BOWLING

Noon;FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.;SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Semifinal

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Championship

COLLEGE LACROSSE

8 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Men's and Women's Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

11 a.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League: Army at Boston U.

11 a.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League: Penn vs. Yale

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)

11 a.m.;BTN — Big Ten: Rutgers vs. Maryland

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

11 a.m.;SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

1 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama

1:30 p.m.;BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

2 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

4 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

4:30 p.m.;BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN)

3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Championship

GOLF

7 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: Betfred British Masters

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: Wells Fargo Championship

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Mitsubishi Electric Classic

HORSE RACING

12 p.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB 

10:30 a.m.;NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston

1 p.m.;MLBN — Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota

4 p.m.;MLBN — Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (JIP)

6 p.m.;ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA 

2:40 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference: Phoenix at Dallas

7 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference: Miami at Philadelphia

NHL 

11:30 a.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference: Carolina at Boston

3:30 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference: Minnesota at St. Louis

6 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference: Toronto at Tampa Bay

9 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference: Edmonton at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN)

8 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

10:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

1:45 p.m.;CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona

6 p.m.;FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6 a.m.;CNBC — FASL: Manchester United at Chelsea

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

USFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.;NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas

