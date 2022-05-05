TV listings for May 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.;FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway
4 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway
4:25 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
7 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.
9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)
9 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal
10 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount
11 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU
Noon;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA
1 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket
2 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket
3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket
4 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)
3 p.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal
5 p.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal
6 p.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal
7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)
4:30 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal
7 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota
5 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round
11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon;USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights)
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights
MLB
1 p.m.;MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at New York Yankees
NBA
6:10 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3
NHL
6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3
6:30 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3
8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3
9 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN)
3 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra
SOCCER (WOMEN)
5:50 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal
TENNIS
7 a.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
1 p.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals
USFL
9 p.m.;FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan
WNBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago
9 p.m.;NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix