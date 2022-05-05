 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for May 6

  • Updated
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.;FS2 — AFL Premiership: North Melbourne at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

2 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway

4 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway

4:25 p.m.;ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Dead On Tools 200

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

7 p.m.;SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

9:30 p.m.;ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN)

9 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. Southern Cal

10 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Loyola Marymount

11 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. TCU

Noon;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA

1 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket

2 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Elimination Bracket

3 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket

4 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, First Round, Winners Bracket

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN)

3 p.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh at Boston U., Semifinal

5 p.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal

6 p.m.;CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Army, Semifinal

7:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Penn vs. Brown, Semifinal

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN)

4:30 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Johns Hopkins vs. Maryland, Semifinal

7 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Northwestern, Semifinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m.;ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

4 p.m.;ESPN2 — Northwestern at Minnesota

5 p.m.;SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

7 p.m.;PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

9 p.m.;PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round

11 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round

1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon;USA — Kentucky Oaks Day: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 280 Main Card: Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo (Heavyweights)

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — PFL 3 Main Card: Welterweights & Women's Lightweights

MLB

1 p.m.;MLBN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at New York Yankees

NBA

6:10 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 3

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 3

NHL

6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 3

6:30 p.m.;TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 3

8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 3

9 p.m.;TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN)

3 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Canterbury-Bankstown at Canberra

SOCCER (WOMEN)

5:50 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: Mexico vs. Puerto Rico, Semifinal

TENNIS

7 a.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

1 p.m.;TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Quarterfinals

USFL

9 p.m.;FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Michigan

WNBA

7 p.m.;NBATV — Los Angeles at Chicago

9 p.m.;NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix

News Alert