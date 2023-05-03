GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
1 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
5 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis
3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (2:30 p.m.)
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:10 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State
People are also reading…
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2
8:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion