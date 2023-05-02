GOLF
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Final Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblm. o Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. MLBN — San Francisco at Houston
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Cleveland at NY Yankees
10 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Oakland OR Milwaukee at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 1
9:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:55 a.m. CBSSN — Serie A: Lecce at Juventus
1:30 p.m. ESPNU — The German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt at VfB Stuttgart, Semifinal
2 p.m. CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at AC Milan
2 p.m. USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Manchester City
9 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL at León, Semifinal, Leg 2