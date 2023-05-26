OTHER
10 p.m. Oklahoma Sports Scene, Cox Channel 3
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco
8:55 a.m. ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco
Noon FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway
6 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 a.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1
11 a.m. ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD, Championship
Noon ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
Noon SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2.
3 p.m. ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship
3:30 p.m. SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
4 p.m. ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
5 p.m. BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 3 (If Necessary)
9 p.m. ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
2 p.m. ABC — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Texas, Super Regional, Game 2
2 p.m. ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
4 p.m. ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
4 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m. ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
6 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m. ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBA, Super Regional, Game 2
GOLF
5:30 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round
Noon CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round
Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round
12:30 p.m. NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round
2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round
4:30 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play—Quarterfinals
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m. FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
Noon MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at NY Yankees OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit
3 p.m. FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta
6 p.m. FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Colorado
NBA
7:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6
NHL
7 p.m. ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
6:25 a.m. CBSSN — SPFL: Aberdeen at Celtic
9 p.m. FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN)
8:30 a.m. CBSSN — FASL: Manchester United at Liverpool
7 p.m. CBSSN — NWSL: NC Courage at Racing Louisville
TENNIS
5 a.m. TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Finals
4 a.m. (Sunday) TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Sunday) TENNIS — French Open Early Rounds
USFL
3 p.m. FOX — New Orleans at Birmingham
8 p.m. FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh
WNBA
Noon CBS — Connecticut at New York
8 p.m. NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
TRACK AND FIELD
3:30 p.m. NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles