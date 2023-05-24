COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Arlington, Texas
7:30 p.m. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1
GOLF
6:30 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play—Day 2, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m. NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
12 p.m. NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:50 p.m. FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E, La Plata, Argentina