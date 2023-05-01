GOLF
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. TBS — Toronto at Boston
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (8:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1
8:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m. ESPNU — The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal
2 p.m. USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
9 p.m. FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2