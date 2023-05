AUTO RACING

2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

4:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Practice, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m. SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

4 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hofstra at Oklahoma, Norman Regional, Game 1

6 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Wichita St., Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.

GOLF

9 a.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

11 a.m. ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

11 a.m. ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 a.m. (Saturday) NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

6:05 p.m. APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Toronto

6:20 p.m. APPLETV+ — Seattle at Atlanta

7 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Colorado at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 1

