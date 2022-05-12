TV listings for May 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m. FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois
4:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Tennessee
6 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Florida St.
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois
6 p.m.;FS1 — Xavier at UConn
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Auburn
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
Noon;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1 p.m.; BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1 p.m.;ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal
2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
2 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
4 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
6:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's Hammer Throw
9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's 10K
10:15 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men's 10K
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round
9:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round
12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round
3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)
8 a.m.;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia
Noon;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada
LACROSSE (MEN)
9 p.m.;ESPNU — NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights)
MLB
7 p.m.;BSOK — Boston at Texas
NBA
6:40 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6
9 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6
NHL
6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6
6:30;TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6
8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6
RODEO
7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 1
RUGBY (MEN'S)
5 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.;BSOK — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals
USFL
7 p.m.;USA — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay