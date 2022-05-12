 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for May 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11 p.m. FS2 — AFL Premiership: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.;ESPNU — Indiana St. at S. Illinois

4:30 p.m.;SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

6 p.m.;ACCN — Miami at Florida St.

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Nebraska at Illinois

6 p.m.;FS1 — Xavier at UConn

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Mississippi at LSU

7:30 p.m.;SECN — Alabama at Auburn

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

Noon;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

1 p.m.; BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

1 p.m.;ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD vs. Oklahoma, Semifinal

2 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

2 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

2:30 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

4 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

4:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

6:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's Hammer Throw

9:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Women's 10K

10:15 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Championships: Men's 10K

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round

9:30 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round

12:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round

3 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

4 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN)

8 a.m.;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Latvia

Noon;NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Canada

LACROSSE (MEN)

9 p.m.;ESPNU — NLL Western Conference Final: Colorado at San Diego, Game 1

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 281 Main Card: Michael Page vs. Logan Storley (Welterweights)

MLB

7 p.m.;BSOK — Boston at Texas

NBA

6:40 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 6

9 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 6

NHL

6 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 6

6:30;TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 6

8:30 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 6

RODEO

7 p.m.;CBSSN — PBR: World Finals, Round 1

RUGBY (MEN'S)

5 a.m.;FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Manly-Warringah

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9:30 p.m.;CBSSN — NWSL: OL Reign at Portland FC

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.;BSOK — Rome-WTA/ATP Quarterfinals

USFL

7 p.m.;USA — Michigan vs. Tampa Bay

