AUTO RACING
2 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
4 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6:30 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m. ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
9:30 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
7:10 p.m. APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
7:10 p.m. APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee
9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6
9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5