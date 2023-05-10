GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, First Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
9:30 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, First Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
12 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, First Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
3 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Minnesota OR NY Mets at Cincinnati (11:30 a.m.)
6 p.m. MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees
9 p.m. MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:40 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 6
9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 5
8:30 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 5