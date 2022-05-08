 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for May 10

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.;ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Gainesville, Fla.

LACROSSE (MEN)

7 p.m.;ESPNU — PLL Draft

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Detroit vs. Oakland, Detroit (Game 1)

6 p.m.;TBS — Boston at Atlanta

7 p.m.;BSOK — Kansas City at Texas

8:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Seattle

NBA

6:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5

9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5

NHL

5:30 p.m.;ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery

6 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5

6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5

8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN)

2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

TENNIS

4 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

7 a.m.;BSOK — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

