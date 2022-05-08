TV listings for May 10

COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.;ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Gainesville, Fla.
LACROSSE (MEN)
7 p.m.;ESPNU — PLL Draft
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Detroit vs. Oakland, Detroit (Game 1)
6 p.m.;TBS — Boston at Atlanta
7 p.m.;BSOK — Kansas City at Texas
8:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at San Diego OR Philadelphia at Seattle
NBA
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Miami, Game 5
9 p.m.;TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Phoenix, Game 5
NHL
5:30 p.m.;ESPN — 2022 NHL Draft Lottery
6 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Carolina, Game 5
6:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay at Toronto, Game 5
8:30 p.m.;ESPN — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis at Minnesota, Game 5
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round: Los Angeles at Edmonton, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN)
2 p.m.;USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
TENNIS
4 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
7 a.m.;BSOK — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
4 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday);TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds