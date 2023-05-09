MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Milwaukee OR Detroit at Cleveland (1 p.m.)
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Atlanta OR St. Louis at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 5
9 p.m. TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 5
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m. ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 4
9 p.m. ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m. CBS — UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan at AC Milan, Semifinal, Leg 1
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:30 p.m. CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Orlando at Washington, Group A