AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit
8:55 a.m.;ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit
12:30 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
1 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway
3:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)
11 a.m.;CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
11 a.m.;ESPN — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Baylor
11 a.m.;ESPNEWS — Penn at Princeton
11 a.m.;Fox — Seton Hall at Providence
11:30 a.m.;USA — George Mason at Richmond
Noon;SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
1 p.m.;CBS — Kentucky at Arkansas
1 p.m.;ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — Louisville at Virginia
1 p.m.;Fox — St. John’s at Marquette
1:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Georgia Tech at Boston College
1:30 p.m.;USA — St. Bonaventure at UMass
2:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
2:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
3 p.m.;CBS — Stanford at Oregon
3 p.m.;ESPN — Kansas at Texas
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Florida St. at Virginia Tech
3:30 p.m.;USA — VCU at George Washington
4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado
5 p.m.;ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
5 p.m.;CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
5 p.m.;ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech
5 p.m.;SECN — LSU at Florida
5:30 p.m.;ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
6 p.m.;FS1 — Butler at Xavier
6:30 p.m.;Fox — UConn at Villanova
7 p.m.;ACCN — Notre Dame at Clemson
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: TBD, Championship
7 p.m.;PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
7:30 p.m.;SECN — Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara
8 p.m.;FS1 — Creighton at DePaul
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Wyoming at San Diego St.
9 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at UCLA
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Loyola Marymount, Quarterfinal
10 p.m.;FS1 — Arizona St. at Southern Cal
11:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Santa Clara, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN)
10 a.m.;CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
11 a.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
11 a.m.;FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. UConn, Quarterfinal
12:30 p.m.;CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1:30 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1:30 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. St. John’s, Quarterfinal
3:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
4 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal
6 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Villanova, Quarterfinal
8:30 p.m.;FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD vs. Creighton, Quarterfinal
GOLF
11:30 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, Third Round
1:30 p.m.;NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round
4 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round
8:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round
MLB SPRING TRAINING
Noon;MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. Miami.
7 p.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Kansas City (Split Squad)
NBA
7:30 p.m.;ABC — Philadelphia at Milwaukee
NFL
Noon;NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers & Tight Ends
NHL
11:55 a.m.;ABC — NY Rangers at Boston
2:30 p.m.;ABC — Colorado at Dallas
6 p.m.;NHLN — Toronto at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN)
6:30 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
9 a.m.;USA — Premier League: Leeds United at Chelsea
11:30 a.m.;NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton
3:30 p.m.;Fox — MLS: Portland at LAFC
TENNIS
9 a.m.;TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final
2:30 p.m.;TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Semifinals
9 p.m.;TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final
XFL
3 p.m.;FX — Seattle at Vegas