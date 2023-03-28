COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Purdue
4:30 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Purdue
5 p.m. ACCN — UMass at Boston College
5:30 p.m. ESPNU — Louisville at Kentucky
7 p.m. ACCN — East Carolina at North Carolina
GOLF
12:30 p.m. GOLF — Augusta National Women’s Amateur: First Round, Champions Retreat Golf Club, Evans, Ga.
NBA BASKETBALL
6:45 p.m. ESPN — Dallas at Philadelphia
9:05 p.m. ESPN — Minnesota at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
6:30 p.m. TNT — NY Islanders at Washington
People are also reading…
9 p.m. TNT — Minnesota at Colorado