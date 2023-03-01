AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday);ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Michigan at Illinois
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston
6 p.m.;ESPNU — UCF at Temple
6 p.m.;FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota
7 p.m.;CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas
8 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU
8 p.m.;ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard
8 p.m.;FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin
10 p.m.;ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal
10 p.m.;ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington
10 p.m.;FS1 — California at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
11 a.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
11:30 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis
1 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis
2 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
4:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
5 p.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
5:30 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis
7 p.m.;ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m.;SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
8 p.m.;BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis
8 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
GOLF
9 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico
1 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.
8:30 p.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
3 a.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
5 a.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)
11 a.m.;ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.
2 p.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
6 p.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)
9 p.m.;MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)
12 a.m. (Friday);MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)
5 a.m. (Friday);MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)
5 a.m. (Friday);MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.;TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas
9 p.m.;TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.;NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds