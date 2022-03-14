TV listings for March 15

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — CFV-Beira (Mozambique) vs. REG (Rwanda)
7 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: WSOB Scorpion Championship
5:30 p.m.;TRU — NCAA: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern
6 p.m.;ESPN — NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Princeton at VCU
8 p.m.;ESPN — NIT: Oregon at Utah St.
8 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M
8 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier
8 p.m.;TRU — NCAA: Indiana vs. Wyoming
10 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado
10 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St.
3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Utah
5 p.m.;ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Utah
7 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at New Orleans
6:55 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC
1 p.m.;TENNIS, BSOK — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
