TV listings for March 15

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE

12:30 p.m.;NBATV — CFV-Beira (Mozambique) vs. REG (Rwanda)

BOWLING

7 p.m.;FS1 — PBA: WSOB Scorpion Championship

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;TRU — NCAA: Texas A&M-CC vs. Texas Southern

6 p.m.;ESPN — NIT: Missouri St. at Oklahoma

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: Belmont at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Princeton at VCU

8 p.m.;ESPN — NIT: Oregon at Utah St.

8 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: Alcorn St. at Texas A&M

8 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Cleveland St. at Xavier

8 p.m.;TRU — NCAA: Indiana vs. Wyoming

10 p.m.;ESPN2 — NIT: St. Bonaventure at Colorado

10 p.m.;ESPNU — NIT: Santa Clara at Washington St. 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.;PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Utah

5 p.m.;ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

5:30 p.m.;PAC-12N — Wisconsin at Utah

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at New Orleans

SOCCER (MEN)

6:55 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Champions: Comunicaciones vs. New York City FC

TENNIS

1 p.m.;TENNIS, BSOK — BNP Paribas Open-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

