AUTO RACING
3 p.m. FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
6 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
7 p.m. FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m. ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m. ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
FISHING
9 a.m. CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden
11 a.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club—Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)
6:05 p.m. APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore
8:40 p.m. APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m. FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC