COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m. ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

GOLF

6 a.m. GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, First Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden

11 a.m. GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C.

2 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, First Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

MLB BASEBALL

12 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at Tampa Bay OR LA Dodgers at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

3 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Colorado OR Baltimore at Milwaukee (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Toronto OR NY Mets at Atlanta

9 p.m. MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at LA Angels OR NY Mets at Atlanta (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m. TBS, TNT, TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m. FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: Uruguay vs. Israel, Semifinal, La Plata, Argentina

TENNIS

5 a.m. TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Mixed-Doubles Final and Women’s Semifinals, Paris