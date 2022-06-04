TV listings for June 5

AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300
2:30 p.m.;USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix
4:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy (Taped)
5 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America (Taped)
6 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway (Taped)
10 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (Taped)
11 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (Taped)
BOWLING
Noon;CBSSN — PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open
2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals
4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals
6 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
11 a.m.;SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
Noon;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
1 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
2 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
2 p.m.;SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
6 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.;ABC — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City
CYCLING
11 a.m.;CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1 (Taped)
FISHING
7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite
GOLF
6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round
11:30 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Noon;USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
1:30 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round
1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round
2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Seattle at Texas
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.;ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
NBA
7 p.m.;ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2
NHL
2 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN)
7:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta
10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final
10:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain
4 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay
6 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama
RUGBY
7 p.m.;BSOK — Utah Warriors at Dallas Jackets
SPECIAL OLYMPICS
11 a.m.;ABC — Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (Taped)
SWIMMING
3 p.m.;CNBC — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2 (Taped)
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals
5 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals
8 a.m.;NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final
4 a.m. (Monday);TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday);TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATL: The Music City Track Carnival
1 p.m.;CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme
USFL
11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia