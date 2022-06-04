 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for June 5

  • Updated
  • 0
2020-07-01 sp-tvp1

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Enjoy Illinois 300

2:30 p.m.;USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Detroit Grand Prix

4:30 p.m.;CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premi Monster Energy (Taped)

5 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Road America (Taped)

6 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: The New England Nationals, New England Dragway (Taped)

10 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2 (Taped)

11 p.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP (Taped)

BOWLING

Noon;CBSSN — PWBA: The St. Petersburg-Clearwater Open

2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals

4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals

6 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

11 a.m.;SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

Noon;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

1 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

2 p.m.;SECN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.;ACCN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

6 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.;ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.;ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.;ABC — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 9, Oklahoma City

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — Women's College World Series: TBD, Game 10, Oklahoma City

CYCLING

11 a.m.;CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 1 (Taped)

FISHING

7 a.m.;FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Whataburger Bassmaster Elite

GOLF

6 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche European Open, Final Round

11:30 a.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round

Noon;USA — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round

1:30 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, Final Round

1:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, Final Round

2 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women's Open, Final Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3:30 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB

12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

1:30 p.m.;BSOK — Seattle at Texas

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Dodgers OR Boston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.;ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

NBA

7 p.m.;ABC — NBA Finals: Boston at Golden State, Game 2

NHL

2 p.m.;ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN)

7:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: San Marino vs. Malta

10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UEFA World Cup Qualifier: Wales vs. Ukraine, Playoff Final

10:50 a.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Cyprus vs. Northern Ireland

1:30 p.m.;FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. Spain

4 p.m.;FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uruguay

6 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: Canada vs. Panama

RUGBY

7 p.m.;BSOK — Utah Warriors at Dallas Jackets

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

11 a.m.;ABC — Special Olympics U.S. Games: Opening Ceremony (Taped)

SWIMMING

3 p.m.;CNBC — TYR: The Pro Swim Series, Day 2 (Taped)

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals

5 a.m.;TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Finals

8 a.m.;NBC — ATP: The French Open, Final

4 a.m. (Monday);TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday);TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.;ESPN2 — ATL: The Music City Track Carnival

1 p.m.;CNBC — World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d'Athletisme

USFL

11 a.m.;FOX — Michigan vs. Philadelphia

