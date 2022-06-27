TV listings for June 28

MLB
6 p.m. TBS — Houston at NY Mets
7 p.m. BSOK — Texas at Kansas City
8:30 p.m. MLBN — Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica
8 p.m. ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC
8:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m. ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia
TENNIS
10 a.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon
WNBA
6 p.m. ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington
