TV listings for June 28

MLB

6 p.m. TBS — Houston at NY Mets

7 p.m. BSOK — Texas at Kansas City

8:30 p.m. MLBN — Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica

8 p.m. ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

8:50 p.m. FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m. ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia

TENNIS

10 a.m. ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon

WNBA

6 p.m. ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington

