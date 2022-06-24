TV listings for June 25

ICE HOCKEY
4 p.m.;CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway
Noon;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway
2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250
5 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park
7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon;CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs
CFL
9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1
FISHING
9 a.m.;CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round
Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
ICE HOCKEY (MEN)
3 p.m.;NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
9 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
MLB
Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay
3 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — Washington at Texas
6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta
9 p.m.;FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels
RUGBY (MEN)
11 a.m.;FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship
SOCCER (MEN)
Noon;ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford
2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle
4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United
SOCCER (WOMEN)
6:30 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer
8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer
TENNIS
6:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3
USFL
2 p.m.;FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal
7 p.m.;NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal
WNBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas
9 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas