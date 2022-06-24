 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TV listings for June 25

ICE HOCKEY

4 p.m.;CBSSN — Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway

Noon;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway

2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250

5 p.m.;FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park

7 p.m.;CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Week 2: Tri State vs. 3's Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs

CFL

9 p.m.;ESPN2 — Toronto at British Columbia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1

FISHING

9 a.m.;CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round

Noon;NBC — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Third Round

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

ICE HOCKEY (MEN)

3 p.m.;NHLN — Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.;ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

9 p.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

MLB

Noon;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay

3 p.m.;BSOK, FS1 — Washington at Texas

6 p.m.;FOX — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Minnesota OR LA Dodgers at Atlanta

9 p.m.;FS1 — Seattle at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN)

11 a.m.;FOX — MLR Playoff: Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Championship

SOCCER (MEN)

Noon;ESPN — USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford

2 p.m.;ABC — MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle

4 p.m.;ESPN — MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United

SOCCER (WOMEN)

6:30 p.m.;FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs Team Fischer

8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer

TENNIS

6:30 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

3 p.m.;NBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3

USFL

2 p.m.;FOX — USFL Playoff: Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Semifinal

7 p.m.;NBC — USFL Playoff: New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Semifinal

WNBA

7 p.m.;NBATV — Phoenix at Dallas

9 p.m.;NBATV — Washington at Las Vegas

