TV listings for June 24

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying

4:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice

5:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice

7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200

9:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying (Taped)

CFL

7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg

GOLF

5:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round

10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round

2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round

9:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN)

5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes

MIXED MARITAL ARTS

7 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights

8 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights)

MLB

5:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (6 p.m.)

7 p.m.;BSOK — Washington at Texas

NHL

7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle

8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.;CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2

WNBA

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Atlanta

Caleb Swanigan, former NBA player, dead at 25

