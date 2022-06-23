TV listings for June 24

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying
4:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice
5:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice
7 p.m.;FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200
9:30 p.m.;FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying (Taped)
CFL
7:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Hamilton at Winnipeg
GOLF
5:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round
10 a.m.;GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's PGA Championship, Second Round
2 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round
9:30 p.m.;GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN)
5:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes
MIXED MARITAL ARTS
7 p.m.;ESPN — PFL 5 Main Card: Featherweights & Heavyweights
8 p.m.;SHO — Bellator 282 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen (Middleweights)
MLB
5:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Miami OR Boston at Cleveland (6 p.m.)
7 p.m.;BSOK — Washington at Texas
NHL
7 p.m.;ABC — Stanley Cup Finals: Tampa Bay at Colorado, Game 5
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Fischer vs. Team Zerkle
8:30 p.m.;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team O'Toole vs. Team Zerkle
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — Mallorca-ATP, Eastbourne-WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.;CNBC — USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 2
WNBA
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — New York at Atlanta