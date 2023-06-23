Saturday, June 24

AUTO RACING

11 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway

Noon;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway

2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway,

8 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway

6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E:

BOWLING

2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round

4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

BOXING

8 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida,

FISHING

11 p.m.;CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open,

11 p.m.;FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship

11 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.;NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse,

Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts

2 p.m.;ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights)

MLB

Noon;Fox — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

3 p.m.;FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay

6 p.m.;Fox — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit

9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN)

5 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle

10:55 p.m.;FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane

SOCCER (MEN)

9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica

SOFTBALL

12:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren

3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA,

5 a.m. (Sunday);TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA

TRACK AND FIELD

Noon;BC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.;NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh

WNBA

8 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas

Sunday, June 25

AUTO RACING

7 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2

8 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP

1 p.m.;USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship

3 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

6 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway,

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Noon;CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals

3:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals

5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show

2 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open

Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River

1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship

HORSE RACING

Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB

9 a.m.;ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London

12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland

3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers

RUGBY (MEN)

5 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York

SOCCER (MEN)

2:30 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis

5 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar

7:30 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras

SOFTBALL

Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia

2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia

TENNIS

5 a.m.;TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.;TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.;Fox — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham

WNBA

Noon;ABC — Washington at New York

2 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles

YOUTH SOCCER (BOYS)

10:30 a.m.;ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final