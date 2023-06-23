Saturday, June 24
AUTO RACING
11 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway
Noon;USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway
2:30 p.m.;USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway,
8 p.m.;FS2 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series Racing: The Menards 250, Elko Speedway
6:30 p.m.;CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E:
BOWLING
2 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Positioning Round
4 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round
BOXING
8 p.m.;SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Carlos Adames vs. Julian Williams (Middleweights)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: LSU vs. Florida,
FISHING
11 p.m.;CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 3
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open,
11 p.m.;FS1 — Armed Forces Cup: Championship
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship
11 a.m. (Sunday);GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.;NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racecourse,
Noon;FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 a.m.;ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts
2 p.m.;ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweights)
MLB
Noon;Fox — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
3 p.m.;FS1 — NY Mets at Philadelphia;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at Toronto OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay
6 p.m.;Fox — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Detroit
9 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Colorado OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN)
5 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle
10:55 p.m.;FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at Brisbane
SOCCER (MEN)
9 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jamaica
SOFTBALL
12:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Warren
3 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Warren
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA,
5 a.m. (Sunday);TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA
TRACK AND FIELD
Noon;BC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.;NBC — North Division Championship: Michigan at Pittsburgh
WNBA
8 p.m.;NBATV — Indiana at Las Vegas
Sunday, June 25
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2
8 a.m.;CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP
1 p.m.;USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship
3 p.m.;FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals
6 p.m.;NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway,
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Noon;CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago
BOWLING
1:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals
3:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals
5:30 p.m.;CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.;ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show
2 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.;GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open
Noon;GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River
1 p.m.;NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
2 p.m.;CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship
HORSE RACING
Noon;FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB
9 a.m.;ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
12:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
3:30 p.m.;MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.;ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN)
5 p.m.;FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York
SOCCER (MEN)
2:30 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis
5 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar
7:30 p.m.;FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras
SOFTBALL
Noon;ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia
2:30 p.m.;ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Finals; Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.;TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.;Fox — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA
Noon;ABC — Washington at New York
2 p.m.;ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
YOUTH SOCCER (BOYS)
10:30 a.m.;ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final