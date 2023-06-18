BOWLING
6 p.m.;CBSSN — PWBA: The U.S. Women’s Open
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: TCU vs. Oral Roberts
6 p.m.;ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. TBD
MLB
Noon;MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
5:30 p.m.;TBS — Atlanta at Philadelphia
7 p.m.;BSOK — Texas at Chicago White Sox
9 p.m.;TBS — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN)
1:30 p.m.;FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Iceland vs. Portugal
1:30 p.m.;FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia
People are also reading…
3:35 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Guadeloupe vs. Guyana
6 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: Martinique vs. Puerto Rico
8:20 p.m.;FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary: St. Kitts and Nevis vs. French Guiana
TENNIS
5 a.m.;TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA
7 p.m.;NBATV — Atlanta at Dallas
9 p.m.;CBSSN — Minnesota at Los Angeles
9 p.m.;NBATV — Connecticut at Seattle